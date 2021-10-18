UrduPoint.com

Welsh Man Arrested For Sending Death Threats To UK Lawmaker - Police

Welsh police said they arrested a 76-year-old man on Monday on suspicion that he sent a death threat to Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant, a day after another British legislator was killed

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Welsh police said they arrested a 76-year-old man on Monday on suspicion that he sent a death threat to Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant, a day after another British legislator was killed.

Bryant, from the Rhondda constituency in South Wales, told media he was threatened with death after tweeting that people should be nicer to one another in the wake of David Amess' stabbing.

"A 76 year old man from Pontycymer, Bridgend, has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications," South Wales police said in a statement, as quoted by LBC radio.

British lawmakers held a minute's silence on Monday in tribute of Amess, a 69-year-old Conservative who was stabbed to death at a church in his Essex constituency on Friday.

The Met police said a 25-year-old British citizen of Somali descent had been arrested.

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab expressed concern about the amount of online hate speech against members of parliament, saying it was getting "out of control," and called for an end to the vilification of legislators. London is currently considering amending a law on a right to anonymity on social media to stop the abuse many, including politicians, face online.

