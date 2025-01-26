Wembanyama And Spurs Fall To Haliburton-inspired Pacers In Paris
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Victor Wembanyama's second NBA game in Paris ended in a loss Saturday as Tyrese Haliburton's hot shooting fired the Indiana Pacers to a 136-98 win against the San Antonio Spurs.
In the Bercy Arena where he won the Olympic gold medal with the USA last year, Haliburton poured in 16 points in the third quarter on the way to a 28-point haul that included six three-pointers to carry the Pacers to victory.
Watched by singer and fashion icon Pharrell Williams, Frenchman Wembanyama had 20 points after shooting seven from 16 from the field and Harrison Barnes top-scored for the Spurs with 25 points.
Indiana turned up the intensity after slumping to a 140-110 reverse in the first game against the Spurs in the French capital Thursday.
Pascal Siakam contributed 23 points for the Pacers who improve to 25-20 while the Spurs remain at 20-22 after their fourth defeat in five games and are left looking for consistency as the season heats up.
"I think it was a really good showing by us tonight," Haliburton said.
Despite the defeat Saturday, Wembanyama's return to Paris has confirmed his growing status as one of the NBA's biggest Names at just 21 years of age.
He attended the Paris Saint-Germain Champions League soccer game against Manchester City, sat front row at an LVMH fashion show, opened basketball courts for delighted schoolchildren and gave dozens of interviews.
"I did my best to make this week special for my team, for my family, my friends but people still found ways to surprise me, to make things feel like it mattered for them and I mattered for them. It's priceless," Wembanyama said.
