Open Menu

Wembanyama Heads Spurs Revival As NBA Season Tips Off

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Wembanyama heads Spurs revival as NBA season tips off

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Victor Wembanyama launches his bid to lead the San Antonio Spurs back to basketball's top table while the defending champion Denver Nuggets are chasing a dynasty as the NBA season tips off on Tuesday.

After a hectic off-season that saw a slew of coaching changes and blockbuster trades, the NBA's marathon 82-game season gets under way with a double-header featuring four teams from the Western Conference.

The Nuggets host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a rematch of their Western Conference finals duel last season, while the Golden State Warriors entertain Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

French teenager Wembanyama, meanwhile, the number one draft pick hailed as a once-in-a-generation talent, will get his first taste of competitive NBA action when the Spurs face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old from the outskirts of Paris has given every indication so far that he is ready to deliver on the hype that led James to label him an "extra-terrestrial" before he arrived in the NBA.

Wembanyama averaged just over 19 points a game in four pre-season appearances for San Antonio and did enough to suggest that his goal of returning the Spurs to the playoffs this season is well within reach.

At 7ft 4in (2.25m) tall and with a wingspan estimated at 8ft, Wembanyama's rate combination of size and skill signals the emergence of a game-changing talent.

Perhaps more significantly, Wembanyama possesses the sort of even temperament that suggests he will be unfazed by the lofty expectations placed on his slender frame.

San Antonio's revered coach, Gregg Popovich, has no doubt Wembanyama can take the hype in his stride.

"One of my major concerns was to figure out how to protect him," Popovich said.

"I said to myself, 'I'm going to give him speeches about this and how to deal with that.'

"But I found out very early when I'm talking to him that he's kind of looking at me like 'Why is this guy telling me all this stuff?' -- he already knows it.

"He has been through it. He has got character. He has got a sense of humor. He's intelligent. He knows how to handle it."

The Spurs -- and pre-season opponents -- have already discovered that Wembanyama's size make him a unique threat both offensively and defensively.

Related Topics

Marathon San Antonio Los Angeles Paris Lead Phoenix Dallas Denver Gold All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review regional developments

7 hours ago
 With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,00 ..

With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,000 relief packages prepared, 55 ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member c ..

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member companies in 2023

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Mini ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Singapore

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

10 hours ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean PM at Wahet AL Karama

10 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

10 hours ago
 2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in D ..

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in Dubai

13 hours ago
 19th International Education Show concludes record ..

19th International Education Show concludes recording 25,000+ visitors

13 hours ago
 DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi ..

DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi-purpose Dar Es Salaam Port in ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discu ..

UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

14 hours ago

More Stories From World