UrduPoint.com

Wenzhou-Pakistan Shoe Industry Summit To Boost Multi-national Cooperation:Ambassador Moin Ul Haque

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:32 PM

Wenzhou-Pakistan shoe industry summit to boost multi-national cooperation:Ambassador Moin ul Haque

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque on Tuesday participated via video link in Zhejiang Branded Shoe Industry Online Trade Fair and Wenzhou-Pakistan Industrial Cooperation Cloud Summit

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque on Tuesday participated via video link in Zhejiang Branded Shoe Industry Online Trade Fair and Wenzhou-Pakistan Industrial Cooperation Cloud Summit.

He invited Chinese investors, entrepreneurs and designers to explore the Pakistani market and promote investment cooperation in the shoe leather industry.

The Pakistani government is providing incentives to the leather industry, such as exemption of import duties, and providing support and guidance to the industry by reducing regulatory duties and encouraging industrial automation, � Haque said.

Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counselor of Pakistani Embassy in China, made an online speech, introducing Pakistan's economic, trade and investment environment and development space in the shoe leather industry.

He highly praised the organizers and hoped that the two sides would explore cooperation opportunities together and help both enterprises further carry out business cooperation in this field, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

On behalf of the Chinese side, Su Lisheng, Chairman of Wenzhou sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said that this event aims to provide a new platform and new opportunities for the development of shoe leather industry.

Taking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan as an opportunity, we hope to integrate the resources of all parties in the international and domestic shoe leather industry through "cloud expo, cloud summit, and cloud docking", promote international docking, project negotiation and transaction, facilitating dual circulation.

While addressing the event online, Zahid Hussain, Chairman of Pakistan Footwear Manufacturing Association, said that footwear manufacturing industry is a very important industry in Pakistan.

After decades of accumulation and development, it has formed a significant influence in domestic and foreign markets. Despite the impact of COVID-19 in 2020, the output value, sales, and export value of the footwear industry continued to grow against the backdrop, fully demonstrating the sound industrial chain foundation and huge growth prospects of Pakistan's footwear industry. � Pakistan is rich in leather raw materials, synthetic leather materials, machinery and other related products. We are expected to form a manufacturing center of sh e leather products in the next 6-7 years. I hope Chinese entrepreneurs can see Pakistan's development potential and invest in our sh e leather industry, � Hussain added.

Relying on the sh e leather cluster in Wenzhou, this fair aims to help domestic and foreign companies focus on expanding the markets of Pakistan and other countries along the "Belt and Road", as well as RCEP member countries.

The number of exhibits this time exceeds 2,000, covering leather, sh e materials, sh e machines, sh e chemicals, sewing and testing equipment, etc. Exhibitors can display their products and realize "screen-to-screen" exchanges via B2B platform thersh etech.com.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Business China Road Wenzhou 2020 Market Event All Government Industry

Recent Stories

PM bars ministers from going abroad without intima ..

PM bars ministers from going abroad without intimation

11 minutes ago
 26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

22 minutes ago
 Govt committed to remove encroachments on state ow ..

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

26 minutes ago
 Russia Gov't Needs to Come Up With Revised Plan Du ..

Russia Gov't Needs to Come Up With Revised Plan Due to Omicron in 7 Days - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Rostec Says Completed First MC-21-300 Pla ..

Russia's Rostec Says Completed First MC-21-300 Plane With Locally Produced Compo ..

4 minutes ago
 India reports 6,990 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 6,990 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.