Wenzhou-Pakistan shoe industry summit to boost multi-national cooperation:Ambassador Moin ul Haque

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque on Tuesday participated via video link in Zhejiang Branded Shoe Industry Online Trade Fair and Wenzhou-Pakistan Industrial Cooperation Cloud Summit.

He invited Chinese investors, entrepreneurs and designers to explore the Pakistani market and promote investment cooperation in the shoe leather industry.

The Pakistani government is providing incentives to the leather industry, such as exemption of import duties, and providing support and guidance to the industry by reducing regulatory duties and encouraging industrial automation, � Haque said.

Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counselor of Pakistani Embassy in China, made an online speech, introducing Pakistan's economic, trade and investment environment and development space in the shoe leather industry.

He highly praised the organizers and hoped that the two sides would explore cooperation opportunities together and help both enterprises further carry out business cooperation in this field, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

On behalf of the Chinese side, Su Lisheng, Chairman of Wenzhou sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said that this event aims to provide a new platform and new opportunities for the development of shoe leather industry.

Taking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan as an opportunity, we hope to integrate the resources of all parties in the international and domestic shoe leather industry through "cloud expo, cloud summit, and cloud docking", promote international docking, project negotiation and transaction, facilitating dual circulation.

While addressing the event online, Zahid Hussain, Chairman of Pakistan Footwear Manufacturing Association, said that footwear manufacturing industry is a very important industry in Pakistan.

After decades of accumulation and development, it has formed a significant influence in domestic and foreign markets. Despite the impact of COVID-19 in 2020, the output value, sales, and export value of the footwear industry continued to grow against the backdrop, fully demonstrating the sound industrial chain foundation and huge growth prospects of Pakistan's footwear industry. � Pakistan is rich in leather raw materials, synthetic leather materials, machinery and other related products. We are expected to form a manufacturing center of sh e leather products in the next 6-7 years. I hope Chinese entrepreneurs can see Pakistan's development potential and invest in our sh e leather industry, � Hussain added.

Relying on the sh e leather cluster in Wenzhou, this fair aims to help domestic and foreign companies focus on expanding the markets of Pakistan and other countries along the "Belt and Road", as well as RCEP member countries.

The number of exhibits this time exceeds 2,000, covering leather, sh e materials, sh e machines, sh e chemicals, sewing and testing equipment, etc. Exhibitors can display their products and realize "screen-to-screen" exchanges via B2B platform thersh etech.com.