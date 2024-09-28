Acapulco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Residents of Mexico's beachside city of Acapulco were reeling Friday after a hurricane left at least five people dead and neighborhoods underwater in a region still recovering from a devastating storm last October.

Clutching belongings, families waded down streets turned into muddy rivers, nearly a year after Hurricane Otis left a trail of destruction and claimed several dozen lives.

Local media showed images of cars being swept away and people clinging to ropes being plucked to safety.

"We're desperate," said Barbara Encinas, who was queuing up outside a supermarket.

"We haven't recovered from Hurricane Otis yet, and now we're in a situation that seems to be worse," she told AFP.

Rocio Parras, who was also in the queue, said Acapulco was enduring "terrible days" yet again.

"I feel that it is the greatest tragedy we have ever experienced," she said. "Water, floods, people are drowning. Acapulco is totally destroyed. We need help."

At least five people were killed, one in Acapulco and four in the surrounding mountains, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, although local media have reported a higher number.

According to the Milenio television channel, 13 people were feared dead, including several children.

Acapulco has been drenched by several days of rain "like we haven't seen in a long time," said President Lopez Obrador, adding that 19 neighborhoods were flooded.

People were using inflatable boats and even a jet ski to navigate the Pacific coastal city.