Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday emerged from hiding to lead last-ditch protests against the swearing-in of Nicolas Maduro for president after elections he is accused of stealing.

Machado, 57, who last appeared in public in August, defied the risk of arrest to arrive at a protest in Caracas on the back of a van, brandishing a Venezuelan flag.

"Today all Venezuela took to the street! We are not afraid!" she told the thousands-strong crowd, which took up the chant, turning it into an anthem of the day's countrywide protests.

Her highly-anticipated appearance marked the climax of the rallies held across the country on the eve of Maduro's return to power for a third consecutive six-year term.

Machado had urged opposition supporters to turn out in their "millions" to pressure Maduro to hand power to Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the exiled opposition candidate who is seen by several world and regional powers, including the United States, as the rightful election winner.

But there was no sign of the huge crowds that attended opposition rallies before the election, with some people saying they feared renewed bloodshed.

Thousands of ruling party loyalists held a rival demonstration in central Caracas, vowing to prevent any attempt to thwart Maduro's return to office.

The competing demonstrations had raised fears of a possible repeat of July's post-election violence, which saw 28 killed, hundreds wounded and thousands jailed.

The violence erupted after Maduro controversially claimed victory, without providing proof of his win, triggering mass protests.

The opposition published its own tally of results from polling stations, which it said showed its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia winning by a landslide.

"We will see each other very soon in Caracas, in freedom," Gonzalez Urrutia told his countrymen Thursday in an address from the Dominican Republic, where he wrapped up a diplomatic tour aimed at compounding Maduro's international isolation.

Maduro has, however, swatted away the pressure and warned that "fascists" who try to prevent his inauguration will be severely dealt with by the security forces.

Seventy-year-old opposition supporter Rafael Castillo shrugged off the threat.

"I will leave my skin on the asphalt for my children, but it will be worth it because Venezuela will be free," he told AFP.

- US denies coup plot -

In the run-up to his inauguration Maduro has accused the United States -- long opposed to his rule -- of plotting to overthrow him.

The United States and several Latin American countries have recognized Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate election winner.

Maduro's election victory claim was accepted by a handful of countries, including perennial Venezuela allies Russia and Cuba.

He has also been backed by state institutions loyal to him, including the military, supreme court and electoral council.

The Venezuelan leader claimed that among a group of seven "mercenaries" arrested this week, one was a senior FBI official.

The US State Department replied that allegations of Washington's involvement in a plot to overthrow Maduro were "categorically false."

Maduro has ruled Venezuela since 2013 and despite a sustained economic crisis that has seen seven million citizens leave the country, he has shown no intention of relinquishing power.

Pro-government militiamen paraded in Caracas this week brandishing Russian-made assault rifles and thousands of pro-Maduro bikers roared around the capital.

Ahead of the protests, several activists and opposition figures, including a politician who ran against Maduro in July were reportedly arrested.

Writing on X, United Nations rights chief Volker Turk said he was "deeply concerned" at reports of "arbitrary detentions and intimidation."

- 'Wanted' -

Gonzales Urrutia this week met outgoing US President Joe Biden as well as members of President-elect Donald Trump's team.

He had at one point suggested he might fly back to Caracas to try to take power.

But in a sign of the fate that awaits him if he does, "Wanted" posters offering a $100,000 government reward for his capture were pasted on street signs around the capital.

With neither the charisma nor the flush oil revenues of his mentor Chavez, Maduro is accused of relying on brute force to hold on to power and of driving the economy into the ground.

The last presidential election in 2018 was also marred by fraud allegations.

Attempts by Trump to force Maduro out during his first term as US president by recognizing a parallel opposition-led government and imposing sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector came to naught.