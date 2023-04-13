West Activating Sleeper Cells of Terrorists in North Caucasus - Russian Security Council

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Western special services are activating sleeper cells of terrorists, nationalists and radicals in the North Caucasus, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"International extremist and terrorist organizations are intensifying propaganda and recruitment work in the regions.

The activities of sleeper cells of terrorist, nationalist and radical religious organizations controlled by Western special services are intensifying," Patrushev said, speaking at a security meeting in the North Caucasus Federal District in Russia's Nalchik.