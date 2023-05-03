UrduPoint.com

West Admits It Cannot Do Without Russian Natural Resources - Patrushev

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 04:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The West actually admits that it cannot exist without Russia's natural resources, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"The United States and its European clients, without any discomfort, allow themselves to promote in international organizations ideas about the use of Russia's water resources by all states of the planet.

They shamelessly juggle with data that fresh water reserves in Russia allegedly have nothing to do with the population size and the country's economic activity," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

He said biased Western scientists and politicians categorically state that only the countries of the collective West have the right to dispose of the natural resources available in the world, and Russia allegedly received them unfairly.

"By such statements, the West actually admits that it cannot do without Russia's natural resources," Patrushev said.

