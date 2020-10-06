West Africa bloc ECOWAS lifts post-coup sanctions against Mali

(@FahadShabbir)

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS announced Tuesday that it was ending sanctions imposed against Mali after a military coup in August, saying it wished to back the return to civilian rule

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The West African regional bloc ECOWAS announced Tuesday that it was ending sanctions imposed against Mali after a military coup in August, saying it wished to back the return to civilian rule.

In a statement, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said "heads of state and government have decided to lift sanctions" after noting positive steps towards constitutional government.

It noted the publication of a roadmap for the transition period, and the status allotted to the military leader in the interim government.

The 15-nation group imposed tough sanctions against one of Africa's poorestcountries after president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted following massprotests.