UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West African Anti-colonial Activist Expelled From Senegal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:07 AM

West African anti-colonial activist expelled from Senegal

A West African political activist who set fire to a banknote in an "anti-colonialist" protest has been expelled from Senegal, his lawyer said Tuesday

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):A West African political activist who set fire to a banknote in an "anti-colonialist" protest has been expelled from Senegal, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Kemi Seba, born in France to parents from Benin, had arrived at Dakar's international airport on Sunday ahead of an appeal against his acquittal for the protest.

In August 2017, Seba set fire to a 5,000 CFA franc note, worth 7.6 euros ($8.2), as part of a protest at "Francafrique," the term for France's post-colonial meddling in Africa.

The case went to court following a complaint by the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO).

Seba was acquitted, but the prosecutors filed an appeal.

That case was to have been heard on Monday but was adjourned to April 27, Seba's lawyer Cheikh Khouraissi Ba said, adding that his client was bundled onto a plane to Brussels late Monday.

Seba, whose real name is Stellio Capo Chichi, was also ordered to leave Senegal after his first trial -- the government had declared him "a serious threat to public order" and cited his "disparaging remarks" aimed at African leaders.

The move sparked condemnation from rights groups.

Seba, who set up the Urgences Panafricanistes movement, had launched a campaign against the CFA franc, which his Facebook page described as "an economic and political scandal of the colonial establishment which is killing our people".

The currency, created in 1945, is today pegged to the euro and used in eight West African countries, seven of which are former French colonies.

A similar currency of the same name is used by six states in central Africa, although they are not technically interchangeable.

On December 21, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara announced the eight-nation CFA would be renamed the Eco and its members would no longer have to lodge reserves in France -- a condition that activists have long criticised as neo-colonial.

France will also quit the currency's managerial institutions, although it will provide a line of credit to provide support in the event of a monetary crisis, Ouattara said.

Seba has also had brushes with the law in Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Guinea over perceived slights to their leaders, while France has sentenced him several times for incitement to racial hatred.

Related Topics

Africa Fire Protest Scandal Condemnation Facebook France Bank Brussels Dakar Same Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Benin Senegal Guinea Euro April August December Sunday 2017 Event From Government Airport Court

Recent Stories

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

24 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

24 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

24 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case

25 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

40 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.