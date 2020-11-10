UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West African Bloc ECOWAS Congratulates I.Coast President On Reelection

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:37 PM

West African bloc ECOWAS congratulates I.Coast president on reelection

The 15-nation West African bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday congratulated Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on his re-election to a third term after an October 31 ballot marked by clashes and an opposition boycott

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The 15-nation West African bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday congratulated Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on his re-election to a third term after an October 31 ballot marked by clashes and an opposition boycott.

ECOWAS "sends the elected president its warm congratulations" and "its sincere wishes for success", a statement said, while urging Ouattara to bring Ivorians together after unrest over the election killed around 50 people since August.

Ouattara won the election by more than 94 percent, but Ivory Coast is mired in a standoff after opposition chiefs rejected the vote accusing him of breaching the two-term presidential limits.

Ouattara on Monday urged chief rival Henri Konan Bedie to drop the protests and hold talks to defuse the political crisis.

Security forces are still blockading Bedie's home in Abidjan and two other opposition chiefs have been arrested after rejecting the ballot and announcing a rival transitional government.

"The ECOWAS commission calls on all Ivorians to put peace and social cohesion above all and seek to resolve their differences through dialogue and legal channels," its statement said.

Related Topics

Election Vote Abidjan Ivory Coast August October All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Police bust five-member gang of car lifters

4 minutes ago

IGP directs to improve performance for eliminating ..

4 minutes ago

RPO reviews security arrangements at district jail ..

4 minutes ago

107 electricity pilferers fined Rs 1.8 mln

4 minutes ago

Macron to hold first talks with Biden later Tuesda ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.