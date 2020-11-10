West African bloc ECOWAS congratulates I.Coast president on reelection

The 15-nation West African bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday congratulated Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on his re-election to a third term after an October 31 ballot marked by clashes and an opposition boycott

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The 15-nation West African bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday congratulated Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on his re-election to a third term after an October 31 ballot marked by clashes and an opposition boycott.

ECOWAS "sends the elected president its warm congratulations" and "its sincere wishes for success", a statement said, while urging Ouattara to bring Ivorians together after unrest over the election killed around 50 people since August.

Ouattara won the election by more than 94 percent, but Ivory Coast is mired in a standoff after opposition chiefs rejected the vote accusing him of breaching the two-term presidential limits.

Ouattara on Monday urged chief rival Henri Konan Bedie to drop the protests and hold talks to defuse the political crisis.

Security forces are still blockading Bedie's home in Abidjan and two other opposition chiefs have been arrested after rejecting the ballot and announcing a rival transitional government.

"The ECOWAS commission calls on all Ivorians to put peace and social cohesion above all and seek to resolve their differences through dialogue and legal channels," its statement said.