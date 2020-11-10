UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West African Bloc ECOWAS Congratulates I.Coast President On Reelection

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:37 PM

West African bloc ECOWAS congratulates I.Coast president on reelection

West African bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday congratulated Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on his reelection to a third term after an October 31 ballot marked by clashes and an opposition boycott

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :West African bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday congratulated Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on his reelection to a third term after an October 31 ballot marked by clashes and an opposition boycott.

ECOWAS "sends the elected president its warm congratulations" and "its sincere wishes for success", a statement said, while urging Ouattara to bring Ivorians together after unrest over the election killed around 50 people since August.

Related Topics

Election Ivory Coast August October Opposition

Recent Stories

MotoGP rider Iannone's 'heart ripped apart' by fou ..

23 seconds ago

Fawad asks PML-N to apologize nation for disrespec ..

25 seconds ago

Chief Minister reviews vital issues of Balochistan ..

26 seconds ago

Chief Minister grieves over death of Adnan Haleem

31 seconds ago

Ashrafi terms army's report on Karachi incident hi ..

3 minutes ago

English FA chairman Clarke apologises for 'coloure ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.