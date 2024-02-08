West African Bloc Meets As Troubled States Test Unity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) West African foreign ministers held emergency talks on Thursday on the political crisis in Senegal and the withdrawal by three coup-hit countries from the regional bloc.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) extraordinary session addressed President Macky Sall's decision to delay elections in Senegal, just a week after Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger declared their departure.
ECOWAS Commission president Omar Alieu Touray said it was "the time we have been most challenged," calling the crisis in Senegal a "worrying development".
He urged the bloc to remain united as he spoke before the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council in Nigeria's capital Abuja.
Senegal's foreign and defence ministers attended, but representatives for Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Guinea, all suspended from ECOWAS following coups, were not present.
Ministers were to hold private talks before ECOWAS makes a closing statement.
