West African Chief Appeals For Decisive Action In Mali Crisis Summit

Mon 27th July 2020

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :West African leaders on Monday launched a new round of talks on the crisis in Mali to an urgent appeal for bold action and "lasting solutions" for the volatlie state.

Heads of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened by video conference four days after a failed bid to mediate between Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Keita and his political opponents.

"The situation in Mali challenges us," President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, the current ECOWAS chair, warned in an opening speech circulated by his aides.

"We must leave this extraordinary summit with lasting solutions and strong decisions capable of guaranteeing the stability of Mali and therefore of the region." The bloc's blueprint for compromise, pitched last week by five ECOWAS leaders, failed to win over the June 5 Movement -- a loose coalition of opposition groups and religious leaders that is demanding the president's resignation.

Named after the date when anti-Keita protests began, the movement is tapping into deep anger at failures to right the economy, root out corruption and roll back a bloody jihadist revolt.

Malians are also incensed at the disputed outcome of long-delayed parliamentary elections in March and April that handed victory to Keita's party.

An anti-Keita protest on July 10 spiralled into clashes which left 11 dead -- the worst bout of political unrest Mali has seen in years.

Successive rallies have rattled the 75-year-old president's grip, stirring fears among neighbours that one of the poorest and most fragile states in West Africa could spiral into chaos.

