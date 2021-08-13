West African Court to Announce Ruling on US Bid to Extradite Venezuelan Envoy in 7 Days

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) A Cape Verde constitutional court will announce in a week its decision on whether to extradite Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab to the United States, his defense team said in a statement obtained by Sputnik after the final hearing on Friday.

Last July, authorities on Cape Verde (or Cabo Verde) - an island-nation off West Africa - arrested Saab during a fuel stop based on a US extradition warrant over alleged sanctions violations. Saab was on a humanitarian mission to Iran as special envoy for the Venezuelan government.

"Mr. Saab was not permitted to attend the hearing and remains in the extraordinary position of never having been permitted to defend himself in person since the start of this process," the defense team said in a statement. "The defense requested extra time to present its oral arguments given the complexity of the case but was restricted to 15 minutes only."

The Cape Verde justices will now meet in private and announce their judgment in seven days, the release added.

"The defense team remains confident that the Constitutional Court will recognize the procedural and legal errors which have occurred at the lower courts in Cabo Verde, and we hope that justice will prevail," lead defense counsel Jose Manuel Pinto Monteiro said in the statement.

Saab's appeal asserts that twelve unconstitutionalities had taken place throughout the extradition proceedings, according to the release.

Ahead of Friday's hearing a group of people demonstrated in the vicinity of the Constitutional Court demanding Saab's release, although police blocked them from getting closer, local news agency Inforpress reported.

On Thursday, Pinto Monteiro told Sputnik the Cape Verde justices must live up to their international obligations to respect the in transitu immunity of special envoys. The lawyer also said, in the meantime, his client is under house arrest and being watched by up to 50 heavily-armed guards despite the Supreme Court of Cape Verde declaring that Saab is "free."

Earlier this week, the Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, N.T. Lakhonin, condemned the US effort to extradite Saab, warning that it could have a "boomerang effect" and negatively impact international relations.