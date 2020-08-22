West African delegation arrives in Mali after coup

(@FahadShabbir)

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of West African leaders headed by former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan arrived in the Malian capital Bamako on Saturday on a mission to restore order after a military coup.

The envoys were greeted by members of the junta which seized power on Tuesday and ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who is now being held by the rebel soldiers in an army camp.