West African Economic Group Issues Communique On Guinea Without Citing Detained President

Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:07 PM

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued on Saturday a statement on the mission to Guinea, without mentioning the country's President Alpha Conde detained by rebels, although the group spoke in favor of the leader's release

In early September, a group of Guinean military led by Col.� Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace and detained the president. Doumbouya declared the parliament dissolved and the constitution void. ECOWAS suspended Guinea's membership due to the military takeover and called for the release of Conde.

"The� Mission� commended� the� important� decisions� taken� by� the� Transition authorities, notably the adoption of the Transition Charter, the appointment of� a� civilian� Prime� Minister,� and� the� ongoing� formation� of� a� broad-based Government," ECOWAS said in a communique.

ECOWAS pledged to provide Guinea with assistance in conducting a constitutional reform and support for electoral process. The community also urged international partners to support the transitional process in Guinea.

