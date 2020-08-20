UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West African Leaders Start Talks On Mali Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:33 PM

West African leaders start talks on Mali crisis

Leaders of the West African group ECOWAS on Thursday began talks on Mali following a military coup that sent shockwaves around the region

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Leaders of the West African group ECOWAS on Thursday began talks on Mali following a military coup that sent shockwaves around the region.

Rebel soldiers took power on Tuesday after detaining President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse in the capital Bamako following months of protests.

Opening the video summit, Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou `warned of "a serious situation... whose security implications for our region and Mali are obvious." "It shows how much ground still has to be covered before strong democratic institutions are set in place in our region," he added.

Issoufou noted that Mali's last coup, in 2012, had enabled "terrorist and criminal organizations" to overrun two-thirds of the country in a matter of weeks.

Keita's overthrow culminated protests in which ECOWAS -- the Economic Community of West African States -- had tried to play a mediating role.

The bloc proposed setting up a unity government that would include representatives of the protest movement, although it stood firmly by the 75-year-old Keita. The package was bluntly rejected by the opposition.

- Reports of deaths - The African Union, the European Union, United States and UN Security Council have all condemned the putsch and demanded the release of detained leaders.

The junta, led by an army colonel named Assimi Goita, have vowed to stage elections within a "reasonable time" and respect "all past agreements," including international anti-jihadist missions.

It also urged citizens to return to normal life and warned against acts of vandalism after some buildings were torched.

Soldiers were stationed in Bamako Thursday in front of the administrative centre which houses most of the ministries.

Markets were open and Malians, who generally welcomed the change of regime, went about their business as usual.

Amnesty International joined calls for the immediate release of all those arrested during the coup and for an investigation into the reported deaths of four people during Tuesday's events.

The NGO said 15 others were wounded.

"All the victims were hit by bullets in unclear circumstances and were sent to the Gabriel Toure hospital in the capital Bamako," Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's director for West and Central Africa, said in a statement.

The junta has denied that there were any casualties during the mutiny.

- 'Constitutional order' - ECOWAS comprises 15 members, including Mali, but within hours of Keita's overthrow, the group issued a statement announcing it was immediately suspending the country from its internal decision-making bodies.

That statement also called for the immediate release of Keita and other detained leaders; said its members would close land and air borders to Mali; and pledged to demand sanctions against "all the putschists and their partners and collaborators".

ECOWAS has intervened in several crises in West Africa, including in The Gambia, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Prime Minister Protest Army United Nations Business Amnesty International European Union Liberia Mali Bamako United States Sierra Leone Gambia Niger Criminals All From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

1 hour ago

NHA chairman visits Pindi-Lahore section of N-5

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, SEDD discuss efforts to incre ..

1 hour ago

AED885 million profits reported by listed investme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.