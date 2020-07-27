UrduPoint.com
West African Leaders Start Virtual Summit On Mali Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:12 PM

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :West African leaders kicked off a virtual summit on Mali's deepening political crisis on Monday, officials said, after two efforts at mediation this month ended inconclusively.

Heads of countries in the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which Mali is a member, are to discuss ways to defuse tensions between the opposition and President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Anti-Keita protests on July 10 spiralled into clashes, leaving 11 dead, in the worst bout of political unrest Mali has seen in years.

