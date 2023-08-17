West African military chiefs meet over Niger coup

(@FahadShabbir)

West African military chiefs met in Ghana on Thursday to coordinate a possible armed intervention to reverse a coup in Niger, as Germany called for EU sanctions against the rebel leaders

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :West African military chiefs met in Ghana on Thursday to coordinate a possible armed intervention to reverse a coup in Niger, as Germany called for EU sanctions against the rebel leaders.

Alarmed by a series of military takeovers in the region, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has agreed to activate a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger.

ECOWAS is demanding Niger's coup leaders release President Mohamed Bazoum after his July 26 ouster, warning that the bloc could send in troops as a last resort if negotiations fail.