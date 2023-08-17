Open Menu

West African Military Chiefs Meet Over Niger Coup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 06:53 PM

West African military chiefs meet over Niger coup

West African military chiefs met in Ghana on Thursday to coordinate a possible armed intervention to reverse a coup in Niger, as Germany called for EU sanctions against the rebel leaders

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :West African military chiefs met in Ghana on Thursday to coordinate a possible armed intervention to reverse a coup in Niger, as Germany called for EU sanctions against the rebel leaders.

Alarmed by a series of military takeovers in the region, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has agreed to activate a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger.

ECOWAS is demanding Niger's coup leaders release President Mohamed Bazoum after his July 26 ouster, warning that the bloc could send in troops as a last resort if negotiations fail.

Related Topics

Germany Ghana Niger July

Recent Stories

Suspension of PHF office-bearers not to affect nat ..

Suspension of PHF office-bearers not to affect national team's preparations for ..

4 minutes ago
 Karachi Police chief chairs meeting regarding impr ..

Karachi Police chief chairs meeting regarding improvement in investigation depar ..

4 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

4 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of plea ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of plea about OGRA chairman

4 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of additional secretary's mothe ..

CM condoles death of additional secretary's mother

4 minutes ago
 Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new f ..

Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new falcon auction

15 minutes ago
Sharif Tahir applauded for receiving Presidential ..

Sharif Tahir applauded for receiving Presidential Pride of Performance Award

9 minutes ago
 Ashrafi visits church in Lahore, expresses solidar ..

Ashrafi visits church in Lahore, expresses solidarity with Christian community

9 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews monthly progress of PCP

Meeting reviews monthly progress of PCP

9 minutes ago
 AC inspects markets, check vegetables, fruits pric ..

AC inspects markets, check vegetables, fruits prices

17 minutes ago
 Walmart raises 2024 forecast after 'strong' quarte ..

Walmart raises 2024 forecast after 'strong' quarter

17 minutes ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World