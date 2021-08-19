MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa expressed concern on Thursday about the overload that COVID-19 is causing for the capacity of West African countries to fight other dangerous outbreaks, such as Ebola and Marburg Virus Disease.

The surge in COVID-19 deaths in West Africa over the past four weeks amounted to 193%, which marks a record high since the pandemic began, according to the organization. The daily increase in new cases had been growing for eight consecutive weeks in the sub-region before dropping 11% last week.

"We are particularly concerned about West Africa and we can expect the pressure of COVID-19 to hit health services harder and faster.

In addition to the strain of COVID-19, comes Ebola and other outbreaks. Fighting multiple outbreaks is a complex challenge," WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said.

The vaccine rollout in West Africa has been rather slow compared to other regions of the continent, with only 38% out of some 29 million shots at its disposal administered so far, the WHO said.

An Ebola outbreak was declared in Cote d'Ivoire on August 14, two months after it ended in neighboring Guinea. The virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and has a 50% fatality rate, according to the WHO.

An Ebola-like Marburg virus was first detected in Guinea on August 9 and is also estimated to have a 50% fatality rate.