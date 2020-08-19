UrduPoint.com
West Africa's Sahel 5 Alliance Calls For Release Of Malian President, Gov't Officials

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The leaders of G5 Sahel have urged the mutineers in Mali to release President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, as well as the members of his government and other high-ranking officials who were detained during the coup d'etat.

The military revolt began on Tuesday morning in the Kati army base near the Malian capital of Bamako. The coup leaders detained the president, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and some senior officials. On Wednesday, President Keita declared his resignation and dissolution of the parliament. Later that day, the mutineers announced the formation of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, closed Mali's borders and imposed a curfew.

"They [Presidents of the G5 Sahel] demand the immediate and unconditional release of His Excellency President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, members of his government and all other arrested individuals," the organization's statement read.

The G5 Sahel leaders said they were ready to help resolve the current political crisis in Mali through peaceful dialogue.

The G5 Sahel organization consists of five West African countries, namely, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Chad and Mauritania. It is aimed at the countries' joint efforts to settle the security crisis in the region of Sahel.

