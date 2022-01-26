West Aims to Make Provocation in Ukraine - Lavrov

The West is pumping up hysteria around Ukraine and aims to make a provocation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday when commenting on evacuation of western diplomats from Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The West is pumping up hysteria around Ukraine and aims to make a provocation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday when commenting on evacuation of western diplomats from Kiev.

"The West, of course, is pumping up hysteria - the evacuation is parallel to sending weapons, in parallel to the arraignment of the Ukrainian elite, although the Ukrainian elite itself, in my opinion, is already a little frightened by the fact that the West has begun to intimidate too much," Lavrov told lawmakers