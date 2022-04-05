West Aims to Undermine Moscow-Kiev Talks by Fueling Hysteria Over Bucha - Lavrov

The West aims to undermine Moscow-Kiev talks, which saw some progress during a meeting in Istanbul, by fueling hysteria over the situation in Bucha, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"We tend to think that the reason lies in the desire to find a reason to disrupt the ongoing negotiations. And to do it exactly at the moment when (there was some progress) ...

When, at the talks in Istanbul on March 29, for the first time in the entire period of contacts between our delegations, the Ukrainian side proposed a written vision of how the treaty could look in terms of the status of Ukraine and security guarantees," Lavrov said in a massage, which was aired by the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The minister also said that the ongoing Moscow-Kiev talks should not "repeat the fate" of the Minsk agreements.