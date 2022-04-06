West Aims to Undermine Moscow-Kiev Talks by Fueling Hysteria Over Bucha - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

The West aims to undermine Moscow-Kiev talks, which saw some progress during a meeting in Istanbul, by fueling hysteria over the situation in Bucha, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"We tend to think that the reason lies in the desire to find a reason to disrupt the ongoing negotiations. And to do it exactly at the moment when (there was some progress) ...When, at the talks in Istanbul on March 29, for the first time in the entire period of contacts between our delegations, the Ukrainian side proposed a written vision of how the treaty could look in terms of the status of Ukraine and security guarantees," Lavrov said in a message, which was aired by the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The minister also said that the ongoing Moscow-Kiev talks should not "repeat the fate" of the Minsk agreements.

Lavrov also expressed his concern over Kiev's demand to hold a referendum once the peace treaty is signed and all Russian troops have left the country.

The top diplomat said that there are high chances of this potential referendum and its consequent ratification in the parliament yielding "negative" results, leading to a new cycle of negotiations.

"This game of cat and mouse is not for us," Lavrov added.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and media circulated a footage allegedly taken in the town of Bucha near Kiev, showing several dead bodies strewn in the street. The Russian Defense Ministry said that all photos and videos were a staged "provocation" as the Russian forces had completely withdrawn from the town as early as March 30. Many internet users also deemed the video fake, noting that after the car with the cameraman passed one of the "dead bodies," his arm moved, which was seen the rear-view mirror.