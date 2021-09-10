UrduPoint.com

West Almost 'Declared War' Against Russian Media - Lavrov

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) War has actually been declared on the Russian media in the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The war has in fact already been declared," Lavrov said when asked how he views the situation of "undeclared war" against the Russian media in the West.

As an example, he cited the situation with the UK's refusal to issue a visa to a Russian journalist, as well as the most recent case: the refusal of accreditation for memorial events in connection with the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to RIA Novosti correspondents in the United States.

