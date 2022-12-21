West Anathematized Al-Qaeda, but Encouraged, Supported Terrorists in Russia - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The West anathematized the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia), but at the same time encouraged and supported terrorists in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"And they (West) seemed to anathematize any Al-Qaeda and other criminals there, but their activities on the territory of Russia was considered acceptable, they were given all kinds of support, material and informational, political, whatever, including military, if only they would fight against Russia," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.