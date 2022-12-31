West Assured Russia of Peaceful Intentions, But Supported Neo-Nazis in Ukraine - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, December 31 (Sputnik) - Western elites have been professing their peaceful intentions, including in Donbas, for years, but were in fact supporting neo-Nazis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his traditional New Year address.

This year, in a break with tradition, Putin addressed citizens not in front of the Kremlin, but against the background of servicemen taking part in Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

"For years, Western elites have hypocritically assured us of their peaceful intentions, including the resolution of the complicated conflict in Donbas. In reality, they encouraged neo-Nazis in every possible way, who continued to conduct military and simply terrorist actions against peaceful citizens of the people's republics of Donbas," Putin said.