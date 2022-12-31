UrduPoint.com

West Assured Russia Of Peaceful Intentions, But Supported Neo-Nazis In Ukraine - Putin

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 05:50 PM

West Assured Russia of Peaceful Intentions, But Supported Neo-Nazis in Ukraine - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, December 31 (Sputnik) - Western elites have been professing their peaceful intentions, including in Donbas, for years, but were in fact supporting neo-Nazis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his traditional New Year address.

This year, in a break with tradition, Putin addressed citizens not in front of the Kremlin, but against the background of servicemen taking part in Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

"For years, Western elites have hypocritically assured us of their peaceful intentions, including the resolution of the complicated conflict in Donbas. In reality, they encouraged neo-Nazis in every possible way, who continued to conduct military and simply terrorist actions against peaceful citizens of the people's republics of Donbas," Putin said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin December

Recent Stories

University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

6 minutes ago
 Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Res ..

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Reshabh Pant

31 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged ..

Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged in January

48 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, N ..

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, New Zealand

2 hours ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PCB announces free entry for fans for the second T ..

PCB announces free entry for fans for the second Test

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.