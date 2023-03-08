West Aware of Possible Ukrainian 'Sponsor' Responsible for Nord Stream Explosion - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The West's intelligence services are aware of a private Ukraine-based venture which was involved in last year's Nord Stream explosions, but the entity's name still remains concealed to avoid a possible "public spat" between Ukraine and Germany, The Times reported on Wednesday.

The report said that the name of the suspected private sponsor, a Ukrainian "not affiliated" with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government, has been circulating in Western intelligence circles for months but not revealed.

One week after the incident, the Scandinavian intelligence delegation was told that the explosions had not been carried out by the Americans, the Russians or the Poles, but by a private venture originating in Ukraine, the newspaper reported.

It added that the delegation was instructed to "deflect" any questions on the official investigation into the pipeline's destruction and why it was moving "so slowly.

"

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that a "pro-Ukrainian group" had carried out last year's attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. A few hours later, German newspaper Zeit reported that the investigators had identified the vessel used to carry out the attack on the pipelines.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, have been dysfunctional since they were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.