West backs Georgia opposition protests

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

The United States and European Union expressed solidarity Monday with Georgia's anti-government protesters who took to the streets after the ruling party backtracked on promises of electoral reforms

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The United States and European Union expressed solidarity Monday with Georgia's anti-government protesters who took to the streets after the ruling party backtracked on promises of electoral reforms.

In the biggest anti-government protest in years, more than 20,000 demonstrators rallied on Sunday outside the parliament building in the capital Tbilisi urging the government to resign and calling for new legislative elections.

But the ruling Georgian Dream party general secretary and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze flatly ruled out the possibility of early polls on Monday.

Speaking during a news conference, he accused the opposition of "destabilising political processes with cheap and destructive performances." In a joint statement earlier Monday, the US and EU embassies said they "recognise the deep disappointment of a wide segment of Georgian society at the failure of parliament to pass the constitutional amendments required to move to fully proportional parliamentary elections in 2020.

" "We fully support the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression," they said.

On Sunday night, the rally dispersed peacefully but entrances to the parliament building remained blocked by dozens of protesters who say no lawmakers will be allowed to pass through.

On Monday morning, Georgian Dream MPs were not allowed into the building by a crowd of protesters who shouted "Rats!" and "Slaves!" and denounced Georgia's richest man and party leader Bidzina Ivanishvili.

As of Monday afternoon, traffic remained blocked by protesters on Tbilisi's main thoroughfare, Rustaveli Avenue, and several other streets.

