West Bank Drone Strike Killed A Palestinian
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 11:04 PM
The Israeli army said Friday that a fighter on his way to carry out a shooting attack was killed in a drone strike in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin a day earlier
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Israeli army said Friday that a fighter on his way to carry out a shooting attack was killed in a drone strike in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin a day earlier.
Yasser Hanun from the fighter group had previously been detained for his involvement in violent activities, the army said in a statement.
The resident of Jenin refugee camp "was eliminated while en route to carry out another shooting attack", the statement said, without elaborating.
Witnesses and residents said the strike also killed 17-year-old Saeed Jaradat.
A witness said weapons in the car exploded after the strike on Thursday.
Hanun was involved in several violent attacks targeting settlements in the West Bank as well as shooting at posts, the army said.
Palestinian news agency Wafa said two people were killed and four wounded in the strike.
AFP footage showed a car severely burned from the hit, its roof torn as if by a can opener.
"Two successive missiles" struck the car, Usayd Shelbi, who witnessed the strike, told AFP.
"The situation was dangerous. The weapons in the car were exploding," he said.
Crowds of mourners gathered for the funeral of the two men on Friday.
"This occupation bares its fangs clearly... It rejects the existence of the Palestinian people," Jamal Haweel, a leader in the Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, told AFP.
The drone strike in Jenin came hours after three gunmen opened fire at cars on a congested West Bank highway near a settlement on Thursday, killing an Israeli man and wounding eight others. The gunmen were also killed.
The West Bank has seen a surge in violence, to levels unseen in nearly two decades, since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began on October 7.
Israeli troops and settlers have killed at least 400 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began, according to the health ministry in Ramallah.
The Gaza war erupted after an unprecedented attack by fighter groups on Israel which resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 29,410 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry in the Palestinian territory.
mab-jd/phz/kir
Recent Stories
CM sends summary for PA session
Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections
Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again
UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks
Wafaqi Mohtasib Inspection teams visited Passport Offices
Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) elections on 24th
Caretaker Punjab govt prepares 10-year agriculture plan for uplift of agri secto ..
UN condemns 'gross human rights violations' in Israel-Gaza war torn areas
Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held
PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper
Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 26
More Stories From World
-
UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks3 minutes ago
-
UN condemns 'gross human rights violations' in Israel-Gaza war torn areas1 hour ago
-
4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia2 hours ago
-
Two paramedics dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Five drown in migrant boat sinking off Malta2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China surged by 46.7% in 20233 hours ago
-
Tunisian imam expelled by France3 hours ago
-
Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza3 hours ago
-
Biden slaps sanctions on 500 targets involved in Russia 'war machine'4 hours ago
-
Four dead, 14 missing after fire guts Spanish apartment block4 hours ago
-
Russian appeal against Olympic suspension dismissed by sport's highest court5 hours ago
-
Former 'IS bride' loses appeal against removal of UK citizenship5 hours ago