West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection Under US Peace Plan - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The West Bank and Gaza will be linked with a high-speed rail connection under the proposed US peace plan, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

"It [the plan] creates a Palestinian footprint which is more than double the existing territory that they have now in areas A and B of the West Bank. It provides for a high-speed rail connection between Gaza and the West Bank," the official said.