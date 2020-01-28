UrduPoint.com
West Bank, Gaza To Have High Speed Rail Connection Under US Peace Plan - Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:56 PM

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection Under US Peace Plan - Senior Official

The West Bank and Gaza will be linked with a high-speed rail connection under the proposed US peace plan, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The West Bank and Gaza will be linked with a high-speed rail connection under the proposed US peace plan, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

"It [the plan] creates a Palestinian footprint which is more than double the existing territory that they have now in areas A and B of the West Bank. It provides for a high-speed rail connection between Gaza and the West Bank," the official said.

