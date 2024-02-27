West Bank Museum Showcases Gaza 'artistic Demonstration' Against War
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Birzeit, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) At a museum in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Gazan works on display are proclaimed to be an "ongoing artistic demonstration" in solidarity with the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.
"This is not an exhibition", reads the sign at the entrance to the Palestinian Museum in Birzeit, near Ramallah, showcasing art and heritage from the Gaza Strip.
Alongside contemporary pieces, the works include old, traditional paintings and costumes, as well as archeological artefacts, said board member Ehab Bessaiso, a former culture minister.
He told AFP that the museum had launched the initiative to "preserve Palestinian heritage work in Gaza, which has faced destruction due to the war".
