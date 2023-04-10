Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

West Bank Violence Claims Lives Of Palestinian Teen, British Israeli Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 08:40 PM

West Bank violence claims lives of Palestinian teen, British Israeli mother

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Monday claimed the lives of a Palestinian teenager and a British-Israeli mother who succumbed to injuries from a West Bank gun attack that earlier killed her two daughters

Jericho, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):The Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Monday claimed the lives of a Palestinian teenager and a British-Israeli mother who succumbed to injuries from a West Bank gun attack that earlier killed her two daughters.

Tensions have flared into bloodshed since last week, with heavy clashes, shootings, rocket strikes and a suspected car-ramming attack marring a period when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish Passover and Christian Easter.

Tensions were further heightened Monday as several ministers from Israel's hard-right government joined a protest march by Jewish settlers, held under tight security in the north of the occupied West Bank.

In the latest West Bank shooting, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager and wounded two other people Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Israel Bank March Muslim Jew Christian From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Five killed, at least 6 injured in Kentucky bank s ..

Five killed, at least 6 injured in Kentucky bank shooting

2 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA & Information Technology department sig ..

Sukkur IBA & Information Technology department signs agreement

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah ..

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah terms 1973 constitution as bi ..

3 minutes ago
 DC Larkana chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arr ..

DC Larkana chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Iran, Saudi Arabia Make First Steps to Appoint Amb ..

Iran, Saudi Arabia Make First Steps to Appoint Ambassadors - Iranian Foreign Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Head of Russian Swimming Federation Says IOC's Con ..

Head of Russian Swimming Federation Says IOC's Conditions Unattainable

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.