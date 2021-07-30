West, Belarusian Opposition Plan Active Phase of Destructive Activities for Fall 2021- KGB

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The West and Belarusian opposition activists who left the country are planning the active phase of their destructive activities for September-October or the first half of 2022, Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) Chairman Ivan Tertel said on Friday.

"Our opponents plan the start of the active phase of actions for this September or October of the first half of the next year, when they expect a significant drop in the level of well-being due to sanctions. Artificial creation of so-called triggers, capable of 'setting of an explosion', is on the agenda of .

.. foreign special services and fugitive emigrants," Tertel said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.

The West and the opposition are considering terrorist attacks; intimidation of public figures, media representatives, judges and law enforcement officers; as well as sabotage at major defense, economic and life support facilities "with lots of fatalities and subsequent accusation of the government in power," according to the KGB chief.