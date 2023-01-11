West Believes Ukraine Cannot Launch Offensive Without Tank Supplies - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Ukraine will not be able to go on the offensive and retake large areas under the control of Russian forces without increasing combat power with tanks and other armored equipment, the Independent newspaper reported, citing a Western official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Ukraine will not be able to go on the offensive and retake large areas under the control of Russian forces without increasing combat power with tanks and other armored equipment, the Independent newspaper reported, citing a Western official.

"One of the elements the Ukrainians lack in terms of capability are main battle tanks and armoured personnel carriers in sufficient number to support offensive manoeuvre operations. The Ukrainians won't be unable to win back significant amounts of territory without changes to their force posture from last year.

The force ratios between the Russians and the Ukrainians are too finely balanced," the official said.

On Monday, the media reported that for the first time since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine a year ago, the United Kingdom was considering the possibility of supplying its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. The next day, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman noted that the government had not yet made a final decision on the possible delivery of tanks.

