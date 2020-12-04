UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Biased Against Damascus As It Ignores Settlement Progress - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:19 PM

West Biased Against Damascus As It Ignores Settlement Progress - Lavrov

The West is biased against Damascus as it ignores the progress made on the political settlement and refuses Syria help amid the pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The West is biased against Damascus as it ignores the progress made on the political settlement and refuses Syria help amid the pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Unfortunately, we have to state that in response to constructive developments in the political settlement, Damascus is receiving illegal armed presence of the United States on its territory, which is openly used to promote separatism and prevent the restoration of the country's unity," Lavrov said in his address to the Rome Med 2020 conference.

Damascus is also facing new sanctions from the European Union and the United States as well as unsubstantiated accusations of war crimes, the Russian foreign minister continued.

"The West is demonstrating double standards, denying assistance to Syria even when it comes to humanitarian issues. In the face of the pandemic, the West is continuing its line of economic strangulation of the Syrian Arab Republic," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia European Union Damascus Rome Progress United States 2020 From Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Online driving license testing system launched

2 minutes ago

UAE is proud of its volunteers, says Hamdan bin Za ..

1 hour ago

Russia Objects to Politicization of European Energ ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l Community Should Help Libya Find Compromise ..

9 minutes ago

Disputes in Eastern Mediterranean Сan Only Be Res ..

9 minutes ago

US Trade Deficit in Goods Up $1Bln in Oct to $63.1 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.