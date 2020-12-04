West Biased Against Damascus As It Ignores Settlement Progress - Lavrov

The West is biased against Damascus as it ignores the progress made on the political settlement and refuses Syria help amid the pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The West is biased against Damascus as it ignores the progress made on the political settlement and refuses Syria help amid the pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Unfortunately, we have to state that in response to constructive developments in the political settlement, Damascus is receiving illegal armed presence of the United States on its territory, which is openly used to promote separatism and prevent the restoration of the country's unity," Lavrov said in his address to the Rome Med 2020 conference.

Damascus is also facing new sanctions from the European Union and the United States as well as unsubstantiated accusations of war crimes, the Russian foreign minister continued.

"The West is demonstrating double standards, denying assistance to Syria even when it comes to humanitarian issues. In the face of the pandemic, the West is continuing its line of economic strangulation of the Syrian Arab Republic," Lavrov said.