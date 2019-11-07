UrduPoint.com
West Bolsters Effort To Undermine Situation In CIS Through NGOs - Russian Security Service

Western nations have bolstered their effort to undermine domestic situation in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states using non-governmental organizations (NGO), Russian Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Western nations have bolstered their effort to undermine domestic situation in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states using non-governmental organizations (NGO), Russian Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Thursday.

"We should also note West's increasing attempts of destructive influence on the domestic political situation in the CIS member states. Foreign and international NGOs are a traditional tool for such meddling into internal affairs of independent nations," Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of the CIS Member States.

