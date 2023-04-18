UrduPoint.com

West Bracing For Russia To Use All Means Available When Ukraine Starts Offensive - Reports

Western leaders are preparing for Russian President Vladimir Putin to resort to "whatever tools he's got left" in response to Ukraine's long-advertised offensive, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed Western officials

Among the "tools" that Western officials expect Moscow to use are nuclear threats and cyberattacks, the British newspaper said.

Ukraine and its Western sponsors have been advertised a coming spring offensive since late last year. In April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made two statements on the matter, one saying that the offensive had been postponed until the summer and the other saying that it would start in the nearest future. US media have reported that the Ukrainian offensive was scheduled to launch on April 30.

