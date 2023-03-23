West Bringing World to Dangerous Line, Beyond Which There Is Nuclear Armageddon - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The US-led West, having decided to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition, is irrevocably bringing the world to a dangerous line, beyond which there is a nuclear Armageddon, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"It seems that the enlightened West, led by Washington, has irrevocably decided to bring humanity to a dangerous line, beyond which nuclear Armageddon looms more and more clearly," Antonov said as quoted by the Russian diplomatic mission in the United States.

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday, when commenting on the UK's decision to deliver depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, that this kind of ammunition is fairly commonplace and has been used for decades.

"It is really difficult to comment on this kind of nonsense. US officials have hit a new low with their irresponsible statements.

There is an endless flow of deadly weapons streaming to Ukraine by which civilians, residential areas, schools, hospitals, kindergartens are being destroyed. But even this is not enough for Western villains. Now, apparently, they want to supply depleted uranium shells to the Kiev Nazis!" Antonov said.

He said the negative consequences of the use of such ammunition have been repeatedly confirmed by Western media.

"I want to remind you that when using this kind of ammunition radioactive dust settles on the ground - it is extremely toxic and cannot be decontaminated. Such substances cause outbreaks of cancer. The Americans are well aware of this, because they have already used these weapons in Iraq and Yugoslavia. The victims suffered from deadly ailments, and their children were born with congenital defects," Antonov said.