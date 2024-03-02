West Brom Strengthen Grip On Championship Play-off Place
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 09:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) West Brom gave themselves a seven-point cushion in the race for a Championship play-off place with a 2-1 win at home to Coventry on Friday.
In their first match since Florida-based entrepreneur Shilen Patel formally completed his takeover of the club on Wednesday, goals before half-time at The Hawthorns from Mikey Johnston and Grady Diangana put the Baggies on the road to victory.
Haji Wright pulled a goal back for Coventry with a penalty 17 minutes from time to give the visitors renewed hope of a draw.
The win left the fifth-placed Baggies seven points clear of Norwich, in seventh spot, with Coventry remaining in ninth -- four points adrift of the play-offs.
"I'm enjoying myself and my football right now," Johnston, on loan from Scottish champions Celtic, told Sky sports.
"The win was important. I just hit the target. We need to get wins and just stay up there," the winger added.
It took the Baggies just six minutes to open the scoring with Johnston beating two defenders on his way into the box before curling an excellent shot into the far corner.
Both Midlands clubs had chances to score before West Brom doubled their lead nine minutes before the break when Diangana turned in Tom Fellows's fine cross.
Coventry, however, pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute, when Wright scored from the spot after Cedric Kipre brought down Kasey Palmer.
Championship leaders Leicester are currently six points clear at the top of the table, while second-placed Leeds are level on points with Ipswich in third.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
One killed, two injured in firing incident
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..
More Stories From World
-
'Panicky' Bayern held in Freiburg to boost Leverkusen title hopes19 minutes ago
-
Milei warns Argentine parliament he will govern 'with or without' political support19 minutes ago
-
Coleman trumps Lyles, Crouser dominant in world indoors19 minutes ago
-
Swiss energy trader pays out $760 mn over Ecuador bribery29 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table29 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table29 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table58 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result58 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result58 minutes ago
-
Evenepoel, Roglic get Tour de France taste at Paris-Nice58 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table59 minutes ago
-
Cuban dissident Roque named US 'Woman of Courage'59 minutes ago