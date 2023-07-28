West Calling on Africa to Abandon Fossil Fuels 'Fundamentally Wrong' - Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Western countries that are calling on Africa to abandon the continent's fossil fuel development are "fundamentally wrong" because the African nations cannot pursue economic growth without relying on such energy sources and need to industrialize their economies, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk told Sputnik.

"Wealthy countries have used natural gas to expand human life, to expand prosperity, to grow their economies. It is fundamentally wrong to tell Africans that they have to abandon fossil fuels and wait for wealthy countries to give them handouts and development aid in the name of an energy transition," Ayuk told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St.

Petersburg.

The energy chamber's chief has praised Russia's understanding that "Africans want to be left alone" to grow their energy systems and develop fossil fuel extraction.

"Africans are not going to abandon fossil fuels. That is not happening. We need natural gas," Ayuk also said, adding that the continent cannot pursue economic development without relying on fossil fuels, as Africa needs affordable and abundant energy.

The second Russia-Africa Summit is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The summit participants are expected to sign a number of multilateral and bilateral documents. Sputnik is the official media partner of the event.