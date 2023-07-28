Open Menu

West Calling On Africa To Abandon Fossil Fuels 'Fundamentally Wrong' - Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 10:20 AM

West Calling on Africa to Abandon Fossil Fuels 'Fundamentally Wrong' - Association

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Western countries that are calling on Africa to abandon the continent's fossil fuel development are "fundamentally wrong" because the African nations cannot pursue economic growth without relying on such energy sources and need to industrialize their economies, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk told Sputnik.

"Wealthy countries have used natural gas to expand human life, to expand prosperity, to grow their economies. It is fundamentally wrong to tell Africans that they have to abandon fossil fuels and wait for wealthy countries to give them handouts and development aid in the name of an energy transition," Ayuk told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St.

Petersburg.

The energy chamber's chief has praised Russia's understanding that "Africans want to be left alone" to grow their energy systems and develop fossil fuel extraction.

"Africans are not going to abandon fossil fuels. That is not happening. We need natural gas," Ayuk also said, adding that the continent cannot pursue economic development without relying on fossil fuels, as Africa needs affordable and abundant energy.

The second Russia-Africa Summit is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The summit participants are expected to sign a number of multilateral and bilateral documents. Sputnik is the official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Africa Russia St. Petersburg Chamber July Gas Media Event From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

60 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

2 hours ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

9 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

10 hours ago
Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

10 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

10 hours ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

10 hours ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

10 hours ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

10 hours ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

10 hours ago

More Stories From World