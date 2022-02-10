UrduPoint.com

West Can No Longer Ignore Russia's Concerns If Interested In Peace - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 02:43 PM

West Can No Longer Ignore Russia's Concerns If Interested in Peace - Russian Diplomat

Western partners did not pay attention to Moscow's concerns voiced in Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Munich Security Conference in 2007, but if the West is currently interested in peace, it can no longer ignore Russia's stance on European security, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Western partners did not pay attention to Moscow's concerns voiced in Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Munich Security Conference in 2007, but if the West is currently interested in peace, it can no longer ignore Russia's stance on European security, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

February 10, 2022, marks 15 years since Putin delivered his famous speech at the Munich Security Conference, where he harshly criticized US foreign policy and the idea of unipolar world order, opposed sharply plans for NATO expansion and deployment of US missile defense systems in Eastern Europe.

"Unfortunately, our Western partners at that moment were not ready to accept our concerns, to hear our reasoned position that things in the field of European security are developing in the wrong direction. Probably, many of them now regret it: so many problems could have been avoided if they had heard us then," Polyanskiy said.

Moscow has once again raised these issues with the Western countries, the diplomat said, noting that everything Putin talked about in his "prophetic" speech came true.

"Our Western partners can no longer ignore our concerns, unless, of course, they are really interested in peace and stability throughout the world in general and in Europe in particular," Polyanskiy said.

