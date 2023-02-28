West Claims Russia Can Use of Mass Destruction Arms, But Uses These Arms Itself - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The West regularly declares the possibility of Russia using weapons of mass destruction, but such projects have already been implemented more than once by the United States itself, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.

"We have repeatedly noted that the leadership of Western countries regularly makes provocative statements about the possibility of Russia using weapons of mass destruction," Kirillov told reporters, noting that such projects have already been implemented more than once by the United States itself to reach political goals.

The official recalled one of such cases when Washington used a test tube containing "washing powder" as a pretext for the invasion of Iraq in 2003, which led to the death of more than half a million citizens of this country.