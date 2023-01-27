West Concerned About Ukraine Conflict Devolving Into WWI-Style of Fighting - Reports

The United States and countries of the European Union are concerned that the conflict in Ukraine could devolve into a World War I-style of fighting, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing Western officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The United States and countries of the European Union are concerned that the conflict in Ukraine could devolve into a World War I-style of fighting, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing Western officials.

Officials from the US and the EU fear that the conflict could devolve into stagnant frontlines and an artillery fight like the one that took place during World War I, the news agency said, adding that this scenario was likely to favor Russia with its large population and military industry.

The news outlet also reported, citing US officials, that Russian troops had already "worn down" Ukrainian forces in several areas, especially around the Kiev-controlled city of Bakhmut, known as Artyomovsk in Russia.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries, including Canada, and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also ramping up military support for Ukraine.