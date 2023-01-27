UrduPoint.com

West Concerned About Ukraine Conflict Devolving Into WWI-Style Of Fighting - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 11:21 PM

West Concerned About Ukraine Conflict Devolving Into WWI-Style of Fighting - Reports

The United States and countries of the European Union are concerned that the conflict in Ukraine could devolve into a World War I-style of fighting, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing Western officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The United States and countries of the European Union are concerned that the conflict in Ukraine could devolve into a World War I-style of fighting, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing Western officials.

Officials from the US and the EU fear that the conflict could devolve into stagnant frontlines and an artillery fight like the one that took place during World War I, the news agency said, adding that this scenario was likely to favor Russia with its large population and military industry.

The news outlet also reported, citing US officials, that Russian troops had already "worn down" Ukrainian forces in several areas, especially around the Kiev-controlled city of Bakhmut, known as Artyomovsk in Russia.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries, including Canada, and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also ramping up military support for Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Canada European Union Luhansk Donetsk United States February World War From Industry

Recent Stories

Russian Envoy Sees Chances for Some Progress by En ..

Russian Envoy Sees Chances for Some Progress by End-February in Creating ZNPP Sa ..

2 minutes ago
 US House Passes Bill to Restrict Use of Strategic ..

US House Passes Bill to Restrict Use of Strategic Oil Reserve, Boost Energy Prod ..

3 minutes ago
 One Person Dead, Five Others Injured in Blast in H ..

One Person Dead, Five Others Injured in Blast in Hospital in Southern Iran - Rep ..

4 minutes ago
 Haitian Prime Minister Stays in Country After Bare ..

Haitian Prime Minister Stays in Country After Barely Escaping Protesters' Attack ..

4 minutes ago
 Moroccan Embassy in Baghdad to Resume Work After 7 ..

Moroccan Embassy in Baghdad to Resume Work After 7-Year Hiatus - Iraqi Foreign M ..

4 minutes ago
 All Ex-Officers indicted in Nichol's Death Release ..

All Ex-Officers indicted in Nichol's Death Released on Bond - Jail Records

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.