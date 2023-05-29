UrduPoint.com

West Condemns Kosovo's Actions To Force Access Into Buildings In Serb-Populated North

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 06:00 PM

West Condemns Kosovo's Actions to Force Access Into Buildings in Serb-Populated North

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Western countries have reiterated their condemnation of the Kosovo Albanian authorities' move to access municipal buildings in the north of the self-proclaimed republic and urged them to abstain from such actions in the future.

"We reiterate our 26 May statement condemning Kosovo's decision to force access into municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo despite our repeated calls for restraint. In this context, the Quint and EU's expectation is that the authorities of the Government of Kosovo will undertake no new measures to force access to the municipal buildings in Leposavic, Zubin Potok, and Zvecan," the embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the US and the EU in Kosovo said in a joint statement published Sunday.

The embassies also called on the authorities to "show restraint and take immediate action to demonstrate their commitment and responsibility to represent and serve all members of their communities."

"At the same time, we strongly caution all parties against other threats or actions which could impact on a safe and secure environment, including freedom of movement, and that could inflame tensions or promote conflict," the statement reads.

Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said on Sunday that the tensions in Kosovo had reached their peak and could dissolve into armed conflict. The Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations, he added.

On Saturday, Serbia's National Security Council condemned the NATO-led KFOR for standing by while Kosovar police used force to install new Albanian mayors in the Serb-majority northern provinces.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday put the Serbian army on high alert because of the situation in Kosovo and Metohija due to the unilateral steps taken by Pristina. He also demanded that NATO "urgently stop violence against Serbs."

The tensions escalated after Kosovo authorities attempted to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province following the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies. On Friday, Kosovar police used tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations by ethnic Serbs protesting the outcome of the elections and stormed several municipal buildings. The elections were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite a 3.5% voter turnout.

Related Topics

NATO Army Police Condemnation France Germany Alert Pristina Same Italy United Kingdom Serbia Albanian April May Gas Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

1 hour ago
 Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab ..

Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab media

2 hours ago
 ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

2 hours ago
 U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirat ..

U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirates trophies

2 hours ago
 Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in D ..

Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in Dubai to prepare Olympic swimmi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.