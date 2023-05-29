(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Western countries have reiterated their condemnation of the Kosovo Albanian authorities' move to access municipal buildings in the north of the self-proclaimed republic and urged them to abstain from such actions in the future.

"We reiterate our 26 May statement condemning Kosovo's decision to force access into municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo despite our repeated calls for restraint. In this context, the Quint and EU's expectation is that the authorities of the Government of Kosovo will undertake no new measures to force access to the municipal buildings in Leposavic, Zubin Potok, and Zvecan," the embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the US and the EU in Kosovo said in a joint statement published Sunday.

The embassies also called on the authorities to "show restraint and take immediate action to demonstrate their commitment and responsibility to represent and serve all members of their communities."

"At the same time, we strongly caution all parties against other threats or actions which could impact on a safe and secure environment, including freedom of movement, and that could inflame tensions or promote conflict," the statement reads.

Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said on Sunday that the tensions in Kosovo had reached their peak and could dissolve into armed conflict. The Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations, he added.

On Saturday, Serbia's National Security Council condemned the NATO-led KFOR for standing by while Kosovar police used force to install new Albanian mayors in the Serb-majority northern provinces.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday put the Serbian army on high alert because of the situation in Kosovo and Metohija due to the unilateral steps taken by Pristina. He also demanded that NATO "urgently stop violence against Serbs."

The tensions escalated after Kosovo authorities attempted to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province following the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies. On Friday, Kosovar police used tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations by ethnic Serbs protesting the outcome of the elections and stormed several municipal buildings. The elections were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite a 3.5% voter turnout.