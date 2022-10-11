West Condemns Russia, Does Not Notice Ukrainian Crimes - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The West condemns Russia's actions but does not notice crimes committed by the Ukrainian leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, it was for real, they are going to continue to blame everything (on Moscow), to condemn Russia .

.. not noticing the crimes of the Kiev regime ... completely ignoring what the Kiev regime is doing with people who live in those territories that are already part of the Russian Federation," Peskov told reporters.