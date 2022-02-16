West Conducts Media Operation Against Russia as Before US Invasion in Iraq - Moscow

The West is conducting a thoroughly planned media operation against Russia, just like it was before the US invasion in Iraq in 2003, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Mikhail Popov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The West is conducting a thoroughly planned media operation against Russia, just like it was before the US invasion in Iraq in 2003, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Mikhail Popov said.

"Essentially, a carefully planned complex, multifaceted media operation is being carried out against Russia within the framework of the concept of a 'hybrid war' so beloved in the West," Popov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The same picture was observed on the eve of the US invasion in Iraq. The same 'irrefutable intelligence data' about the presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, an unforgettable test tube in the hands of Colin Powell at a meeting of the UN Security Council," Popov added.

One of the aims of the US anti-Russian actions is to divert attention from Washington's own problems, including its loss of dominance in the world, Popov said.

It will soon become clear what exactly it could be, he added.

"One of these manifestations may be the decisions of the upcoming NATO summit scheduled for late June 2022 in Madrid. It is expected to adopt a new strategic concept for the bloc, which will reflect the changed security conditions. And we see in what direction the United States and its allies are changing these security conditions," Popov said.

Another aim of the US media operation as part of a "hybrid war" is to interfere with the planned operational and combat training of the Russian army and to control any movement of troops on national territory, Popov said.