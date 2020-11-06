West Considered 'Sacrifice' to Activate Protests in Russia - Head of Foreign Intelligence

Western special services were discussing "sacrificing" one of the leaders of opposition in Russia to reactivate protests, head of the foreign intelligence service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Western special services were discussing "sacrificing" one of the leaders of opposition in Russia to reactivate protests, head of the foreign intelligence service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik.

Naryshkin said that SVR did not have proof of the Western special services' involvement in the situation with Alexey Navalny.

"I will tell you about indirect indications, for the first time, if you'd like. About a year ago we got intelligence, it has been verified, it is solid, that there was a meeting of special services' representatives in one of the NATO countries � mind you, not Germany. They were discussing how to support and reactivate protest movement in Russia, as it has grown completely weak, nearly non-existent," Naryshkin said in an interview with Director General of Rossiya Segodnya information agency Dmitry Kiselev.

"One of the options discussed there � and seriously, too, � was the so-called 'sacrifice.' It was said that the 'sacrifice' better be one of the opposition leaders," the foreign intelligence chief said.

The SVR does not know whether such a 'sacrifice' has been designated, Naryshkin said.

"But what is true is that, unfortunately, our foreign opponents use this tool every now and again. They did it in former Yugoslavia, in Ukraine," Naryshkin said.