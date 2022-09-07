West Continues Pressure on IAEA - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The West continues to put pressure on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on the agency's report on the results of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) inspection.

On Tuesday, the IAEA issued a report on the situation around the ZNPP and called on all sides to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the facility. Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said that Russia regrets the international watchdog failed to name the source of shelling at the plant.

"The fact that the West has been putting pressure (on the IAEA) all the time, and does not stop, is obvious," Zakharova told radio broadcaster Sputnik.